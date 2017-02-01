Norwell’s Blackwell is Ball State-bound
Norwell offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell verbally committed to Ball State over the summer. On Wednesday he officially made good on his promise.
Snider’s Buisman, Haft put pen to paper
Snider football standouts Paul Buisman and Bryson Haft made their college choice official on National Signing Day.
Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis boots way to Fordham
One of the country’s best high school kickers is taking his talent to Fordham University as Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis signed with the Rams on National Signing Day.
Team of the Week: Carroll Wrestling
We are proud to honor the Carroll wrestling team as our Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.
1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night
The first step on the road to a state championship took place Tuesday night as the girls sectional tournament tipped off with WANE-TV covering 11 local games to bring you the area’s best coverage.
Blackmon among finalists for Jerry West Award
Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.
AC’s Barger and Wellman sign with Saint Francis
A pair of Adams Central seniors are heading to Saint Francis after signing with the Cougars on Tuesday afternoon.
1/31 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
North Side moves up to 4A no. 2, Blackhawk slides one spot to 1A no. 7.
1/30 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey
Fort Wayne moves into second place in the Central division of the Western Conference, trailing first-place Toledo by 12 points with 30 games remaining in 2016-17.
1/30 High School Basketball Recap
1A no. 10 Lakewood Park Christian defeated Concordia while Heritage held off Woodlan to shake things up in the ACAC title chase Monday night on the area hoops scene.
Fort Wayne’s Konchar named Summit League Player of the Week
The West Chicago, Illinois native averaged 16.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 steals against just 2.0 turnovers per game in pair of wins.
1/30 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll
Homestead remains no. 2 in 4A, Concordia and Tippecanoe Valley ranked in 3A, Whitko and Central Noble ranked in 2A.
Beachem’s 20 not enough as Duke bests Notre Dame
Jayson Tatum had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 21 points and No. 21 Duke beat No. 20 Notre Dame 84-74 on Monday night.
1/30 Men’s Basketball A.P. Poll
Butler, Notre Dame, and Purdue all fall in this week’s poll.
Profiles in ineptitude: 4 teams that have yet to appear in a Super Bowl
The Patriots will make their ninth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday – an NFL record. These teams are still waiting for their first.
Roman numerals return for Super Bowl LI
Super Bowl LI is going back to using Roman numerals after the one year change for Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
Colts introduce Chris Ballard as new GM
Owner Jim Irsay interviewed six candidates last week before making the offer to Ballard.
Chris Ballard takes reins as Colts new general manager
Less than 24 hours after being hired as the Colts general manager, Ballard arrived in town Monday with a vision for how he intends to move forward.
Indiana overcome by Northwestern
The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2) held the Hoosiers to 32 percent shooting in their sixth consecutive victory. It’s their longest Big Ten win streak since the 1932-33 team matched a school record with seven in a row, and their 7-2 start in conference play is their best since the 1937-38 season.
Purdue loses late lead, fall to Nebraska
An improbable trio led the way as Nebraska ended its five-game losing streak and upset 20th-ranked Purdue.