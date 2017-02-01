Sports

Norwell’s Blackwell is Ball State-bound



Norwell offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell verbally committed to Ball State over the summer. On Wednesday he officially made good on his promise.

Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis boots way to Fordham



One of the country’s best high school kickers is taking his talent to Fordham University as Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis signed with the Rams on National Signing Day.

1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night

The first step on the road to a state championship took place Tuesday night as the girls sectional tournament tipped off with WANE-TV covering 11 local games to bring you the area’s best coverage.

Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. reacts after hitting a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Blackmon among finalists for Jerry West Award

Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

1/30 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey

Fort Wayne moves into second place in the Central division of the Western Conference, trailing first-place Toledo by 12 points with 30 games remaining in 2016-17.

AUSTIN FANCHER

1/30 High School Basketball Recap

1A no. 10 Lakewood Park Christian defeated Concordia while Heritage held off Woodlan to shake things up in the ACAC title chase Monday night on the area hoops scene.

Indiana head coach Tom Crean talks to his bench while playing Mississippi Valley State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Indiana won 85-52. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indiana overcome by Northwestern

The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2) held the Hoosiers to 32 percent shooting in their sixth consecutive victory. It’s their longest Big Ten win streak since the 1932-33 team matched a school record with seven in a row, and their 7-2 start in conference play is their best since the 1937-38 season.