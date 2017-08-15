USPS releases special eclipse stamps
The United States Postal Service released a special stamp to commemorate the solar eclipse happening Monday, August 21
A total solar eclipse gives scientists a rare opportunity to study the sun and how it’s absence affects weather.
Amazon recalled some solar eclipse glasses, fearing them unsafe
INDOT released a statement with several Dos and Don’ts for the eclipse
There are many people from our area traveling to the “path of totality”
Are you going to watch the eclipse on Monday? CBS News polled a group of Americans to gauge their interest. Watch the video to see what they had to say.
While Indiana will not experience a total eclipse, the phenomenon will be near 100 percent at Harmonie State Park in the extreme southwest corner of the state and at Pokagon State Park in extreme northeast Indiana, the eclipse will be at 87 percent.
Science Central is helping Fort Wayne get ready for the first solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in almost 100 years
The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the upcoming solar eclipse to cause traffic congestion in the southern part of the state as motorists flock to get a better view of the event.
The moon will cross in front of the sun for several minutes during the middle of the day on Monday, August 21
