The reason behind the fog

The type of fog we’re experiencing as Wednesday ends and Thursday begins is called advection fog.

It occurs when winds cause warmer air to advect (or move horizontally) over a colder area, like the snow-covered ground. As the warmer air cools, it can’t hold as much water, condensation occurs and water droplets form, becoming areas of fog.

Since, the highest amounts of snow cover over the past week came to areas north of Fort Wayne, it’s in these spots the thickest fog is most likely. As school delays are announced for Thursday, most of the delays are likely to come from northern areas.

Advection fog is only one of the types of fog that exist. To read more about some others, visit the Midwest Regional Climate Center’s page.