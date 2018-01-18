Winter trending cold now, but warmer turn coming

Have you realized that winter’s half-over? Whether that makes you happy or sad, it’s true! When you consider the 3 months of meteorological winter (Dec, Jan, Feb), we’re over the “hump” as far as this season is concerned. Of course, there’s no special “force-field” that prevents wintry weather from spilling into March, but reaching this half-way point is an important milestone to address in regard to our Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team Winter Outlook.

You may remember that back on December 1, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team released its official view of how the season would unfold, based on the expected persistence of a La Niña pattern and how similar past winter seasons turned out.

In this weather blog post, I’ll focus on how our temperatures are faring and, in Friday night’s blog post, I’ll talk about precipitation.

Based on the data from December 1 through January 17, our average daily temperature currently sits about 5° below average. That’s quite a significant difference from our forecast for a season that will end up near average or above average, right?

However, we’re actually proceeding pretty much as predicted. When comparing previous weak La Niña winters, we observed in our forecasting analysis that it’s not uncommon for winters like these to start off with a cold December, leading into a warming January and February.

As we sit now looking ahead to the weekend (Jan 20-21), highs are expected in the 40s with rain, not snow, possible by Sun-Mon. Monday’s high is even expected to be near the 50° mark.

While we won’t stay at that level all next week (in fact, some lightly accumulating snow is possible on Tuesday), the general trend over the next few weeks is to see temps at these near average or above average levels with few arctic intrusions of air on the way in the near-term forecast.

This positions our Live Doppler 15 Fury winter temperature outlook to be in good shape as we get into February. Believe me, all 4 of us meteorologists will be watching the temperature trends closely as the days of winter count down.