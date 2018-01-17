2018 Skywarn Spotter Training registration now open

There’s great news for all of you WANE Weather Watchers who frequently ask the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team meteorologists about how to become a trained storm spotter. The 2018 Skywarn Training schedule has been announced!

Here’s what we’ve learned from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office:

There will be 21 class offerings between February 5th and April 5th and you only need to attend one session to become a Skywarn spotter.

We need spotters to help us better understand the weather that is happening on the ground. Help us save lives; attend a Skywarn Spotter Training near you!

To sign up, visit the official Skywarn Spotter Training Registration Page.