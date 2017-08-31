Tracking Harvey – Thursday night update

Even though Harvey is weakening, the storm continues to pose a significant flood threat. Areas impacted include portions of west & central Tennessee, west & central Kentucky and southeastern Indiana, southern Ohio and west central West Virginia. 2”-5” of rain is expected in these areas with some isolated heavier pockets in the 6”-8” range.

Harvey is expected to take the bulk of its moisture south of us with a slim chance of a few scattered showers (currently 20%) showing up somewhere across our area.