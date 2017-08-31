Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team | WANE Blog

Tracking Harvey – Thursday night update

By under

Even though Harvey is weakening, the storm continues to pose a significant flood threat.  Areas impacted include portions of west & central Tennessee, west & central Kentucky and southeastern Indiana, southern Ohio and west central West Virginia.  2”-5” of rain is expected in these areas with some isolated heavier pockets in the 6”-8” range.

Rainfall forecast from 7 PM 8/31 to 7 PM 9/3 (Credit: NOAA/NWS/NCEP/WPC)

Harvey is expected to take the bulk of its moisture south of us with a slim chance of a few scattered showers (currently 20%) showing up somewhere across our area.

Comments are closed.