Tracking Harvey – Wednesday night update

Heavy rain is now out of the picture for the Houston and Galveston, TX areas thanks to Harvey moving farther inland and off to the NE. While water will go down in some areas, the catastrophic flooding you’ve been seeing through various media outlets will continue to be a big issue for many in the weeks to come as all the water brought by the storm works to drain away.

As Harvey continues its path over land, it will continue to weaken. Harvey’s been weakening through the day and is now classified as a tropical depression (sustained winds below 39 mph) and not a tropical storm. Its sustained winds are now being reported at approximately 35 mph.

Latest rainfall expectations from the National Hurricane Center are for Harvey to produce 4”-8” from the Texas/Louisiana border through western Tennessee and Kentucky between now and Friday. Some isolated areas could see up to 12” of rain during this time.

While Harvey does not have its sights directly set on NE Indiana and NW Ohio, it’s possible that some occasional scattered (lightly accumulating) rain and storms could drift in, at times, as early as Friday. The bulk of Harvey’s rain, though, will stay well south of us.