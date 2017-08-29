Tracking Harvey – Tuesday night update

The center of Tropical Storm Harvey is positioned right off the south Texas coast in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to track back inland on Wednesday, heading to the N/NE. Rainfall intensities have lightened up in Houston with the areas of heaviest rainfall now displaced farther eastward in the region.



Current winds speeds check in at 50 mph and no significant strengthening is expected before the storm travels back inland. Once it does move over land, a gradual weakening in intensity will occur as the storm gets cut off from the warm Gulf of Mexico water currently helping sustain it. Its tropical storm force winds currently extend 160 miles outward from Harvey’s center.

Even though Harvey will be weakening in the upcoming days, another 6”-12” of rain are still likely in spots to the north and east of Houston, extending into southwestern Louisiana. Between 5” and 10” is the range of expected totals for affected portions of Mississippi and Alabama.

A notable fact reached by Harvey is that it has set a new record. Having produced 51.88” of rainfall as of 3 PM (on 8/29/17), Harvey has broken the Texas tropical cyclone rainfall record. The previous record was 48” from tropical cyclone Amelia in 1978 (Medina, TX).