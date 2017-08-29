Heavy rain in Fort Wayne today

We take a brief blog break from tracking Harvey for an update on today’s local rainfall. A new Harvey update will be posted later this evening.

It was a record-setting rainfall day in Fort Wayne with 2.06″ being picked up. The old record for August 29 was far lower – 1.16″ back in 1977.

While 2.06″ was the official total at the Fort Wayne Airport, there were a number of spots around the city and Allen County that picked up 2″-4″ of rain. All of this occurred as a result of a storm that swirled in and stayed awhile – lasting from this morning till early afternoon. A small-scale, localized circulation developed with this storm (part of a bigger system that’s been moving through since yesterday) and there were no strong winds elsewhere in the atmosphere to boot it out of here, causing nearly continuous rainfall and flooding in many spots region-wide.

The heaviest rain is done for the night, though some scattered rain is still possible for a few spots. The moisture from today’s rain increases the potential for dense fog in the morning. Please be on alert and plan ahead for this for your morning drive to work/school.

Although the Fort Wayne area had a soaking wet day, there were other spots region-wide that saw little to no rainfall.