Tracking Harvey – Monday night update

We started tracking Harvey before the weekend began and little has changed with its position over the past few days.

As a result, the Houston and surrounding metro area continues to experience the worst flooding with this storm. Around Houston 10”-20” (and in some spots – 30”) of rain have already fallen and the National Hurricane Center continues to predict another 10”-20” between now and Thursday.

By Thursday, the storm is expected to finally be moving out, headed north/northeast. On this track, it could be able to send in some rain here as early as Saturday. This, however, remains a big uncertainty. What moisture’s left of Harvey may end up tracking south of us and never making it here. So, we could just as easily end up with a quite soggy day Saturday – or we could end up with no rain at all. Our Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will know more in the days ahead once Harvey starts to make its move. At that point, its path and any weather impacts here will become clearer.

Tonight, the center of the storm is moving back, briefly, over the Gulf of Mexico and will curve back northward on land on Wednesday. Harvey’s sustained winds have recently been measured to be 45 mph. But, remember, while this is, indeed, a high speed, high winds are not the primary concern with Harvey any longer. The additional heavy rain is the primary worry for the affected area over the next few days. It’s also important to note that even when the rain stops, flooding will continue to be a concern for days while the water attempts to drain away.