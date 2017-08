Harvey’s rain won’t leave Texas until late in the week. But, flooding concerns will linger long after that as the multiple feet of water drain away.

If we end up seeing any of this rain here in northeast Indiana or northwest Ohio, it would not come until the weekend. This possibility remains a big question mark, however.

Continue to check back in with the WANE Weather Blog for more info. A more in-depth look at Harvey’s status will be posted later this evening.