Tracking Harvey – Sunday afternoon update

This update contains an updated forecast track for Tropical Storm Harvey.

As of 4:30 PM these are the latest rainfall totals estimated by radar. Just rain totals, not adding any storm surge, are approaching two feet in less than two days. Houston in currently being devastated by these flood waters. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

For the next 24 hours, the forecast remains much the same. By Monday morning you can see there is still little movement of the tropical storm according to the above forecast track.

Tuesday it looks like the storm will curve slightly back out to sea. That will allow it to pick up some warm ocean water and give it some more energy. The bad news here is that means it will likely stay a tropical storm longer. The good news is that added energy will help it move away from the areas that have already been hit hardest.

Wednesday and Thursday you can see it will move a little more quickly than it has been and farther north. That will bring heavier rain toward the Dallas metro area, eastern Texas, southern Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas by the middle part of the week ahead. Most of Louisiana will see heavy rain from the outer bands of the tropical storm, too.