Tracking Harvey – Saturday Night Update

As the winds within Harvey weaken from hurricane-strength to a tropical storm, the storm still poses a very dangerous threat. Rain and flooding are now the prime concerns since it is nearly stationary.

Our Futurecast model estimates there are several places in southeastern Texas that will see another 10+ inches in addition to the rain they have already seen!

We expect south Texas to see so much rain because the storm isn’t going anywhere. Forecast models have it spinning in south Texas until it dies out. The above map is showing you the forecast track through Wednesday afternoon, but it doesn’t really go anywhere.

That means Harvey does not pose a threat to our weather in Fort Wayne; it will be too busy threatening the southeastern half of the state of Texas.