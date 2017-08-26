Tracking Harvey – Saturday midday update

Hurricane Harvey is now classified as a Category 1 hurricane with the latest observations pegging maximum sustained winds right around 75 mph.

As some on social media have been suggesting, it would be inappropriate to truly say the storm has been “downgraded” given that for the folks of eastern Texas, the worst is yet to come. Gusty, damaging winds will continue to be a problem for the next several days, as will storm surge. In fact, as of this writing, there are some signs that Harvey is re-organizing a bit and trying to re-develop an eyewall…over land. Wow! Still, the biggest threat by far remains the potential for devastating and potentially life-threatening flooding. Some places have already picked up over a foot of rainfall!

With the pattern that’s currently set up over the U.S., there’s no mechanism to help lift this storm out of the area – no flow to push it eastward or out to sea. That’s a worst-case scenario as this storm will essentially sit and churn out torrential rain for the next several days. In fact, the latest forecast models show the rain not really departing this part of Texas until maybe next Saturday. Should that be that case, many places will see several FEET of rainfall from this storm.

The latest precipitation outlook still calls for a wide swath of 20″+ (in pink above). Some isolated 40″+ totals are possible. For perspective, Fort Wayne typically picks up about 38″ of rainfall during the course of a YEAR. That’s right – parts of Texas could see that in just 1 week!

For more updates, keep checking our main story on wane.com.