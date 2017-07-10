Several rounds of severe weather impacted parts of the viewing area Monday night

Monday night proved to be an active night for severe weather across much of the southern half of the viewing area. Storms began rolling through earlier in the evening but quickly intensified around 8 o’clock bringing heavy pockets of rain, wind, a lot of lightning and even some reports of tornadoes.

Information out of Wabash and Huntington counties in Indiana as well as Van Wert county in Ohio all showed radar indication of rotation and possible tornadoes. The National Weather Service will go out and conduct surveys of these areas in the coming days to confirm any tornado activity in these areas.

Other common reports were of wind related damage and torrential downpours. Our area already continues to deal with flooding and many portions of the viewing area will remain under the Flash Flood Watch until 2 AM Tuesday morning. Remember, with the ground already being saturated thanks to way above average rainfall totals for the year to date, storms that drop a lot of heavy rain in short amounts of time leave the potential for roadways to become flooded. Stay safe, and turn around. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

We will continue to see storms make their way through the area late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but we expect the severe threat to begin to diminish as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

-Post contributed by WANE Weather Intern Erika Goshorn