Update on Saturday night storms

All of our NewsChannel 15 counties have been upgraded into the Slight risk for severe weather today. That’s level 2 out of 5. We’re still watching the same main threats, but have a couple changes to the forecast.

Hail, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts are the main concerns. Those things can often lead to power outages. The tornado threat is not zero tonight, but it is very much lower than the other threats.

The best window for severe storms is 2 AM – 6 AM which is why it’s so important to have ways to receive weather alerts while you are asleep. Here are a few suggestions: