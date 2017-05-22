Weather radio programming week begins today!

Just a reminder that today kicks off our annual weather radio programming week! You may be thinking – “why do I need a weather radio when I have the WANE weather app?” We recommend having multiple layers of protection, in case your phone battery dies or you lose power. You need to make sure you get those important severe weather alerts, even if you’re asleep. The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will be traveling to area Walgreens to help get your weather radio set up for severe weather alerts. You can bring your weather radio and 3 AA batteries and we’ll get that set up for you – for just one county, or multiple. If you don’t have a weather radio, they’ll be available at Walgreens. Prices run around $30.00. We’ll also get your WANE weather app set up so that you get alerts where you are, too. See you there!

