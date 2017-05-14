Mark your calendar for weather radio programming days

Just like in years past, the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team will be travelling around the area on the week of May 22nd to program your weather radio for you! We’ll be programming alongside our emergency manager partners. If you have a weather radio that you need to have programmed or re-programmed, bring it out – just make sure you bring 3 AA batteries with you. In case you don’t have a weather radio, you can buy a brand new one (batteries not included) at Walgreens. Cost is usually right around $30. And new this year, we’ll help you set up your WANE WX app on your smartphone or tablet! It’s a great chance to get prepared for severe weather and meet Fort Wayne’s number one weather team. Hope to see you there!

