Widespread frost/freeze likely

It’s hard to believe that now a full week into the month of May, we’re talking about the likelihood of temperatures near the freezing mark by daybreak Monday. Temperatures are on track to drop this far due to clear skies overhead and an unusually cold airmass in place across much of the Midwest.

Many places will be right around 32° early Monday, so make sure you bring in any potted flowers or cover up any tender vegetation!

In case you were wondering how common it is for us to be this cold this late in the spring season, I looked up some stats (with the help of our friends at the National Weather Service). Typically, we see our last 32° temperature reading of the season on April 23rd. If we hit the freezing mark overnight, that would mean this is about 2 weeks later than average. But, it won’t be the latest 32° reading in Fort Wayne. That occurred back on May 27th of 1961.