Active weather pattern expected for springtime

Spring is the time when the flowers begin to bloom, the buds come out, and the birds begin to sing. Many of those things began to happen in February thanks to some unusually warm weather. Spring is also the time when we see big temperature swings and strong storms, both looking likely with the weather pattern that’s expected for the Midwest over the course of the next few months. Long-range forecast models indicate that a series of storms will pass through our area for April and into May. With those soggy, and perhaps stormy, stretches, temperatures may average out this spring. Meanwhile, precipitation is looking to be above average. If you’re looking to do some planting, here are some important stats to consider:

Average last measurable snow in Fort Wayne: April 2nd

Record latest measurable snow in Fort Wayne: May 10th (0.3″ fell back on May 10, 1945)

Typical last day at or below 32° in Fort Wayne: April 22nd