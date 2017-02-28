From the storms Tuesday night, we saw hail stones ranging from pea sized to ping-pong ball sized, and they fell all across the area. Hudson got hit with particularly large hail stones compared to the other hail stones that were falling. Angola also saw some larger hail stones later in the night. The good news is that we have not received any reports of damage caused by the hail. The additional storms that will come during the early morning hours Wednesday could bring more hail to the area.

Enjoy the gallery of some of the hail pictures we received from Tuesday night’s storms:

Hail pictures from Tuesday storms View as list View as gallery Open Gallery From Amelia Croft Plieger in New Haven From Amelia Croft Pflieger in New Haven From Justin Thomas in Waynedale From Justin Thomas in Waynedale From Justin Thomas in Waynedale From Kelly Davis in Albion From Kelly Davis in Albion From Linda Cobb in Fort Wayne From Linda Cobb in Fort Wayne From Melissa Hardwick in Angola From Melissa Hardwick in Angola From Stephanie Woodson in southwest Fort Wayne