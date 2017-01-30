Updated snow map for tonight and Tuesday

With a weather system dropping in from the northwest, more snow is coming to the area tonight and will continue into Tuesday.

The highest snow amounts will fall north of Fort Wayne. Not much snow will be seen south of Fort Wayne.

The morning commute will be most impacted with temperatures right around freezing at that point. Highs will end up in the upper 30s by afternoon. So, the snow will be melting on the pavement and conditions are likely to be slick and slushy.

