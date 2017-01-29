Accumulating snow may impact Monday and Tuesday commute

We finally have a chance of adding to our monthly snowfall totals over the next couple of days thanks to a series of storm systems passing through the Midwest. The first system moves through the upper levels of the atmosphere today and tonight, enhancing some lake effect snow showers as it does so. Most of the accumulating snow holds off until later today and especially this evening and overnight tonight. Most of the accumulation will be north of Fort Wayne and especially near the Michigan border and closer to Lake Michigan. It’s tricky to determine where the heavier lake effect snow bands may set up, but based on all the information at hand, it looks like most of Fort Wayne could see up to 1″, 1″-2″ on the northern side of Allen County through Auburn and Kendallville, and 2″-4″ in most of LaGrange and Steuben counties. Locally higher totals are certainly possible wherever the heavier lake effect bands set up, but will be most likely closer to South Bend. Snow tapers off and comes to an end by mid-morning Monday. Then our next system moves in.

A clipper system will move quickly through the Midwest Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Precipitation will start off as snow Monday night, but temperatures will climb overnight, so some sleet and mix may be possible Tuesday morning into afternoon. Snowfall totals look to be light, but an additional inch may be possible for most of the viewing area. The exception will be in LaGrange and Steuben counties where a bit more may be possible. Give yourself some extra travel time both Monday and Tuesday with the potential for this light snow. We’re still getting new data into the weather center, so keep checking back for more updates!