Winterval 2017

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s annual winter carnival, known as “Winterval” is this Saturday, January 28. And, the forecast is an appropriate one.

None of the ice sculptures will be melting with temps below freezing and not much sunshine expected. Plus, just like we’ve experienced over the past couple of days, scattered snow showers will be falling region-wide. Conditions will be windy, adding an extra chill to the air. Even at our warmest point, wind chill temps will only be as high as around 20°.

There will be many different events across downtown from morning through the afternoon. Included in the mix are: carriage rides, figure skating exhibitions, games and crafts, and reduced admissions at downtown venues. You can view the official event flyer here.