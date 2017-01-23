First images released from GOES-16 satellite

The first images are out from NOAA/NASA’s new GOES-16 weather satellite. You may remember we’ve blogged about this satellite before. It launched on November 19, 2016.

The first images, seen in the gallery below, are preliminary, since the satellite is still undergoing testing. Nevertheless, even an untrained eye, can see that the images are crisp with high resolution.

GOES-16 satelllite images View as list View as gallery Open Gallery GOES-16 captured this view of the moon as it looked across the surface of the Earth on January 15. Like earlier GOES satellites, GOES-16 will use the moon for calibration. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) This image clearly shows the significant storm system that crossed North America that caused freezing and ice that resulted in dangerous conditions across the United States on January 15, 2017 resulting in loss of life. GOES-16 will offer 3x more spectral channels with 4x greater resolution, 5x faster than ever before. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) This 16-panel image shows the continental United States in the two visible, four near-infrared and 10 infrared channels on ABI. These channels help forecasters distinguish between differences in the atmosphere like clouds, water vapor, smoke, ice and volcanic ash. GOES-16 has three-times more spectral channels than earlier generations of GOES satellites. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) The Saharan Dust Layer can be discerned in the far right edge of this image of Earth. This dry air from the coast of Africa can have impacts on tropical cyclone intensity and formation. GOES-16’s ability to observe this phenomenon with its 16 spectral channels will enable forecasters to study related hurricane intensification as storms approach North America. These additional channels will also enable forecasters to differentiate between clouds from dust, or snow from clouds. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) In May 2017, NOAA will announce the planned location for GOES-16. By November 2017, GOES-16 will be operational as either the GOES-East or GOES-West satellite. At its current check out location the satellite captured this image of the Caribbean and Florida. Here the satellite captures the shallows waters of the Caribbean. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite captures a view of the entire Western Hemisphere, including our neighbors here in Argentina, South America. Storms are evident in the northeast and mountain wave clouds can be seen in the southwest. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) From its central location, GOES-16 captured this image of the west coast of the United States and the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. Once GOES-16 is determined to be operational as either GOES-East or GOES-West, GOES-S, the next spacecraft in the series, which is planned for launch in Spring 2018 will be moved into the other operational position as GOES-17. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) On January 15, severe weather moved across the central United States before passing through the Northeast on the 16th and 17th where it resulted in wet and wintry weather for travelers across the region. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) This area of Mexico and Central America is seen from GOES-16 with a largely cloud-free view. A fire and its associated smoke are evident over southern Mexico near the coast. (Credit: NOAA/NASA) This composite color full-disc visible image is from 1:07 p.m. EDT on January 15, 2017 and was created using several of the 16 spectral channels available on the GOES-16 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument. The image shows North and South America and the surrounding oceans. GOES-16 observes Earth from an equatorial view approximately 22,300 miles high, creating full disk images like these, extending from the coast of West Africa, to Guam, and everything in between. (Credit: NOAA/NASA)

The Advanced Baseline Imager, one of the satellite’s key components, was built in Fort Wayne by the Harris Corporation. This piece of equipment is what captures the “full-disc” view of the earth and sends back images with far greater detail than earlier satellites. Without it, we wouldn’t be seeing the much improved views this satellite is able to generate.

