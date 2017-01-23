First images released from GOES-16 satellite

The first images are out from NOAA/NASA’s new GOES-16 weather satellite. You may remember we’ve blogged about this satellite before. It launched on November 19, 2016.
The first images, seen in the gallery below, are preliminary, since the satellite is still undergoing testing. Nevertheless, even an untrained eye, can see that the images are crisp with high resolution.
GOES-16 satelllite images
GOES-16 satelllite images x
The Advanced Baseline Imager, one of the satellite’s key components, was built in Fort Wayne by the Harris Corporation. This piece of equipment is what captures the “full-disc” view of the earth and sends back images with far greater detail than earlier satellites. Without it, we wouldn’t be seeing the much improved views this satellite is able to generate.
NOAA/NASA GOES-16 Links
Press release for GOES-16’s first images.
NASA’s GOES-16 gallery