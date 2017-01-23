Live Doppler 15 Fury Weather Team | WANE Blog

First images released from GOES-16 satellite

By under
This composite color full-disc visible image is from 1:07 p.m. EDT on January 15, 2017 and was created using several of the 16 spectral channels available on the GOES-16 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument. The image shows North and South America and the surrounding oceans. GOES-16 observes Earth from an equatorial view approximately 22,300 miles high, creating full disk images like these, extending from the coast of West Africa, to Guam, and everything in between. (Credit: NOAA/NASA)
This composite color full-disc visible image is from 1:07 p.m. EDT on January 15, 2017 and was created using several of the 16 spectral channels available on the GOES-16 Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument. The image shows North and South America and the surrounding oceans. GOES-16 observes Earth from an equatorial view approximately 22,300 miles high, creating full disk images like these, extending from the coast of West Africa, to Guam, and everything in between. (Credit: NOAA/NASA)

The first images are out from NOAA/NASA’s new GOES-16 weather satellite.  You may remember we’ve blogged about this satellite before.  It launched on November 19, 2016.

The first images, seen in the gallery below, are preliminary, since the satellite is still undergoing testing.  Nevertheless, even an untrained eye, can see that the images are crisp with high resolution.

GOES-16 satelllite images

The Advanced Baseline Imager, one of the satellite’s key components, was built in Fort Wayne by the Harris Corporation.  This piece of equipment is what captures the “full-disc” view of the earth and sends back images with far greater detail than earlier satellites.  Without it, we wouldn’t be seeing the much improved views this satellite is able to generate.

NOAA/NASA GOES-16 Links
Press release for GOES-16’s first images.
NASA’s GOES-16 gallery

 

 

Comments are closed.