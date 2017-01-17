Plenty of precip, but little snow

The rainy days have been adding up across Fort Wayne this month. Overall 3.2″ of total precip has fallen. If all of that was snow, we’d have picked up approximately 32″ of the white stuff this month. However, our actual snow total is only 0.7″. Yep…not even one whole inch and we’re already 17 days into the month. Conditions recently have just been too warm to give us any significant snowfall. And, no new accumulations are expected over the next week.

At present, the month ranks in 3rd place for least January snow in Fort Wayne, tied with January 1933.