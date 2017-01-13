Freezing rain forecast remains relatively unchanged

No new news, is good news in this situation. While we are still monitoring a couple of chances of a wintry mix, including some light freezing rain, here in our area on Saturday and, again, late Sunday into Monday morning, the activity is expected to be light in nature and scattered across the region.

While both instances may create a few icy patches on the roads, we should not see travel come to a standstill across our region.

Areas to our south, however, have a much higher potential at seeing greater ice accumulations and significant travel woes. The highlighted counties in the map at the top (current as of 7 pm on 1/13/17) all indicate active winter weather alerts.

By being on the northern fringe of this moisture, we’ve lucked out for the weekend ahead. While we’ll still need to be careful for slick spots out there, most people across NE Indiana and NW Ohio will not find any need to cancel weekend errands or events.

For the latest hour-by-hour forecast, click here.