Weekend freezing rain chances

With more and more forecast data coming in, the timing and precip type outlook for the weekend will continue to change in the hours ahead.

As Greg stated in his wane.com weather blog post earlier, with the data he analyzed this morning, Saturday’s precip type was looking to fall more as light snow than any other precip type.

Here this evening, as I’ve looked at the next run of data that’s come across our weather desk, it appears that snow will only be one part of a wintry mix that will also include sleet and some light freezing rain, at times. It won’t be much freezing rain/ice (or snow/sleet, for that matter), in terms of total accumulation, but it could very well be enough to create some icy patches on the roads. Plus, Saturday’s high temps will be stuck right near freezing. So, any ice that should develop, won’t be melting quickly.

Another chance for freezing rain – again, as part of a wintry mix – will fall late Sunday evening into early Monday. The potential for this is higher than what we experience on Saturday. While Saturday’s precip is likely to be light and scattered, Sunday’s precip will be more widespread.

— Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri