Snow, freezing rain and rain all on the way

A few snowflakes have been out there this evening. More will come overnight but, by morning, temps will be rising and this snow will change over to freezing rain and, eventually, rain.

Total snowfall amounts won’t be much. Most spots will see less than 1″. However, some areas northeast of Fort Wayne could see up to 2″ of snow. This is because it will take longer for the above freezing air to reach those areas.

If you haven’t already, download our WANE Weather App, so that you can track the temperatures in the morning. If readings are close to 32°, you should expect icy patches during your travels (remember that pavement temperatures are a few degrees below the actual air temperature). Delaying activities until temperatures get closer to 40°, which will happen during the morning and afternoon, isn’t a bad idea. Temperatures will reach their peak, in the upper 40s, by evening.

To see the latest hour-by-hour timings, watch our video forecast.