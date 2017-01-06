Counting down to the total solar eclipse

It hasn’t happened in nearly 100 years where a total solar eclipse has been able to be seen coast-to-coast, but in just 227 days, a total solar eclipse will take place and be visible across the country.

If you want to see it in its peak glory, you’ll have to travel to one of the locations along the red outlined path. Check out the video below to track the timeline of the eclipse and keep an eye on how it will look in your location as the hours go by on August 21, 2017.

Even though, we’re not in the direct path here in Fort Wayne, we’ll still have a neat sight to see in the sky. Now, we just have to cross our fingers for good skywatching weather.

Read more about this total solar eclipse on NASA’s webpage.