2016 likely one of the warmest on record in Fort Wayne

If you’ve watched the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team this year, you’ve heard us talking about unseasonable warmth….a lot! That’s not to say that we haven’t had some cold blasts – we have – but we’re averaging out to be warmer than normal. The only month this year (so far) that was cooler than average was April! Meanwhile, March, August, October, and November have been in the top ten warmest for their respective months. So far, 2016 currently ranks as the 5th warmest year on record in Fort Wayne. We’ve still got one week left, and although this last week of the year will be a roller coaster ride, it will still likely be on the warm side.

Meanwhile, December is on track to average out to be a cooler-than-average month…but how cool remains to be seen. We’ll update you on these climate stats once we ring in the new year!