Wells Co. police investigating shooting, home invasion

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting.

Police were called to the Silo Farms Mobile Home Park, 11080 State Road 1, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found at least one person who was shot near Lot 72. The person was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, but police have not provided information on his condition.

Crime scene tape surrounded a vehicle in the middle of the road. Both doors to the car were open. Residents near the scene told NewsChannel 15 a man and woman were in the car and the man was taken to the hospital.

The residents said they didn’t hear or see anything until an ambulance pulled up to the car.

Detectives interviewed residents and potential witnesses and attempted to gather any potential evidence about what happened.

Police have not released any information and it’s unclear if the shooting happened at the mobile home park.

A law enforcement source told NewsChannel 15 Overnight Reporter Rod Hissong that around the same time of the shooting call, sheriff’s deputies were notified of a home invasion in Tocsin, approximately six miles southeast of Ossian and approximately eight miles from the mobile home park.

The source, who spoke to NewsChannel 15 on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said during the home invasion the homeowner fired a weapon.

A deputy at a home at 5883 East State Road 224 in Tocsin could not confirm if the two incidents were related. Crime scene tape surrounded the home. Two county deputies and two Bluffton police officers were at the home. The deputy said no one was hurt during the home invasion.

A call to Wells County Sheriff Monte Fisher has not been returned.