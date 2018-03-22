Police find guns, high-capacity magazines during traffic stop; 2 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pair of Fort Wayne men were arrested Wednesday evening after police pulled over the vehicle they were riding in and found two loaded handguns.

Around 5:15 Wednesday, police pulled over a vehicle around East Coliseum Boulevard and Campus Drive, near the IPFW campus, for a traffic violation. During the stop, a detective smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, police found a loaded Springfield .45 automatic handgun with an extended high-capacity magazine on the floorboard of the front passenger seat, and a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun with an extended high-capacity magazine on the left rear passenger floorboard, according to a report. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana, paraphernalia with marijuana residue and illegal prescription pills, the report said.

Passengers Brandon Martin and Grant Bause, both 20, were found to be convicted felons and on probation. Each were arrested and charged with felony Carrying a Handgun Without a License because the guns were found where they were sitting in the vehicle.

The driver was cited and released from the scene.