Police: Confirmed street gang member arrested during SWAT raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police served a search warrant at a home known to be a criminal street gang hangout Thursday morning.

The warrant was served by detectives with the Gang & Violence Crimes Unit along with the Emergency Services Team (SWAT) just before 9:45 a.m. at the home located at 3214 S. Anthony Boulevard.

The warrant was issued following an investigation of gang activity and narcotics trafficking according to a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Once inside the home, detectives located approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 10 grams of powder cocaine, marijuana, trafficking paraphernalia, an AK-47 style rifle, a .357 magnum revolver, and ammunition.

Darrious Green, 19, a confirmed member of the EBK criminal street gang, was arrested for dealing cocaine, and this house was a known EBK hangout.