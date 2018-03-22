Paintings by Fort Wayne artists to be displayed in Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Artwork from local artists will soon be on display at the Indiana Statehouse, State Representatives Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) and Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) announced.

Art by Carolyn Stachera and Katherine Rohrbacher will be shown as part of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s Hoosier Women Artists 2018 initiative. It’s aimed at celebrating and recognizing female artists during Women’s History Month.

“These artists and their works are inspirational,” Carbaugh said. “Now, people visiting will be able to witness the talents of our community artists.”

Rohrbacher’s painting titled “Pause” will be showcased in the lieutenant governor’s office. The Fort Wayne resident hopes the piece “encourages us to pause and appreciate the beauty of life amid a chaotic world.”

An oil painting named “Golden Morning in BiCentennial Woods,” by Stachera will also be displayed in the same office. Her inspiration came from her walks through northeast Indiana.

“The Summit City has a pool of amazing talent, which is evident in the work of Katherine and Carolyn,” Morris said. “Congratulations to both of these artists on these awards and recognition by the lieutenant governor at the Statehouse.”

Rohrbacher, Stachera and others were honored at a Statehouse ceremony on Wednesday, which recognized the talents of women throughout Indiana.