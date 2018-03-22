New ice cream shop serving it up fresh and rolled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new ice cream shop is set to open on Fort Wayne’s north side, but there are no scoops to be found.

Sweet Monster Ice Cream opens Saturday at 6421 Lima Road, in the strip mall in front of Meijer. The parlor focuses on fresh, hand-made ice cream that is rolled up and then served.

Craftsmen at the parlor pour milk onto an iced grill then add fruit, sweet treats or different ingredients before they work the mixture around. Then, the craftsmen spread out the chilled mixture and roll it into pieces that are put into bowls.

The ice cream can be topped with additional toppings like whipped cream or graham crackers.

Sweet Monster Ice Cream also serve specialty Honey Boba milk teas and cereal and chocolate bar milk shakes.