Man in critical condition after shooting on Spy Run Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spy Run Avenue Thursday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting at a home located at 1410 Spy Run Avenue around 9:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. Michael Joyner of the Fort Wayne Police Department said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Joyner said there were several people inside an apartment in the home at the time of the shooting who appeared to be cleaning guns.

Police say at some point, a weapon being handled by one of the individuals discharged striking the victim.

Joyner said police are still interviewing people who were present at the time of the shooting to validate the claim that the shooting was accidental.