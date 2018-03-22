Man imprisoned for tossing chairs at judge flips court table

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man already serving prison time for hurling courtroom chairs at a judge and others was hauled away from a court after flipping a table.

The Republic reports Wednesday marked the most recent violent outburst from 21-year-old Jordan Rhoades of Columbus. He was being sentenced after reaching a plea deal in a battery case where authorities say he threw metal rods from cell door at Bartholomew County jail deputies in September.

During a Feb. 9, 2017 hearing, Rhoades hurled a chair that hit a prosecutor on the leg and threw other chairs in an outburst recorded on surveillance video. He was sentenced last year to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

___

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/