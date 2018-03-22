IBCA All-State team announced

F ifteen seniors and 15 underclass boy s basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 201 7 -1 8 , it was announced Thurs d ay (March 22 ).

For the fourth year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State team s (1 5 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 8 7 more seniors and 8 7 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.

Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boy s’ team are: Damezi Anderson of South Bend Riley, Johnny Bernard of Merrillville, Gavin Bizeau of Plainfield, Derrick Briscoe of Indianapolis Attucks, Alec Burton of Danville, Jarron Coleman of Cathedral, Chance Coyle of Bloomington South, Kevin Easley of Lawrence North, Aaron Henry of Ben Davis, Eric Hunter of Tindley, Mekhi Lairy of Evansville Bosse, Robert Phinisee of McCutcheon, Craig Porter of Terre Haute South, and Sean East and Romeo Langford of New Albany.

Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are: Cameron Alford of Brownsburg, Cobie Barnes of Floyd Central, David Bell of Warren Central, Keion Brooks Jr. of Fort Wayne North, Armaan Franklin of Cathedral, Trey Galloway of Culver Military Academy, Alex Hemenway of Castle, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Dawand Jones of Ben Davis, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, John Michael Mulloy of Carmel, Brandon Newman of Valparaiso, Isaiah Thompson of Zionsville, and Luke Bumbalough and Mason Gillis of New Castle.



The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players . A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3 ) and the committee chairman — then meet s to review th e nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or H onorable M ention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.

The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.

The complete 201 8 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 201 8 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below. The 2018 IBCA/Subway All-State teams for girls basketball were announced on Feb. 28.



BOYS 2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State Supreme 15 Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley Johnny Bernard, Merrillville Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks Alec Burton, Danville Jarron Coleman, Cathedral Chance Coyle, Bloomington South Kevin Easley, Lawrence North Sean East, New Albany Aaron Henry, Ben Davis Eric Hunter, Tindley Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse Romeo Langford, New Albany Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon Craig Porter, Terre Haute South Large School All-State Chaz Birchfield, Hamilton Southeastern Asher Blum, Fort Wayne South Austin Boucher, Fort Wayne North Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central Christian Harvey, Richmond Arius Jones, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Garrett Silcott, Connersville Dean Tate, Warren Central D’Angelo Ware, Evansville Bosse De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South Tyler Watson, Tri-West Myja White, Brebeuf Jesuit Small School All-State Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill Carson Blair, Southwood Sam Englert, Forest Park DeAndre Gholston, Gary 21st Century Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe Hayden Langkabel, Morristown Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill Jalen Moore, Cloverdale Jalan Mull, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Spencer Pettit, Covington Peyton Trexler, Southwood Addison True, Eastern Hancock Nick Walker, Henryville Landon Weins, Frankton Peyton West, Wapahani Honorable Mention

Cody Albin, Bishop Chatard Anthony Anderson, Indianapolis Tech Anthony Barnard, Kokomo Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) Brandon Bellamy, Indianapolis Howe Brigham Booe, Northview Kooper Broeker, Knox Terrance Browning-Sloan, Rock Creek Academy Sam Buck, Homestead Jaylin Chinn, Evansville Bosse Justin Clary, North Montgomery Bryce Cook, Tri-County Riley Cook, Lanesville Stephen Cook, Christian Academy of Indiana Antwaan Cushingberry, Warren Central Jeremy Davison, Leo Ty Drake, Sullivan Dalton DuBois, Cascade Justin DuPree, Centerville Onye Ezeakudo, Homestead Brandon Fickling, South Knox Nathan Fleenor, Evansville Harrison Jaylen Flemmons, Columbus North James Gardener, New Haven Thabit Gault, Mississinewa Mitchell Geller, Huntington North Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central Aaron Hahn, Woodlan Ryan Hale, Daleville Jay Hammel, South Newton Jaylon Holmes, Merrillville J.D. Hoover, Blackford Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Attucks Chayton Howard, Edgewood David Howard, University Mike Jones, Indianapolis Metropolitan Marell Jordan, Lafayette Jeff Chase Kinsey, Shenandoah Tyler Koelling, East Central Matt Krause, West Lafayette Logan Kruse, DeKalb Zach Latham, New Haven Donta’ Long, Lake Station Edison Caleb Lung, NorthWood Daniel Lusk, Forest Park Austin Lyons, Lapel Ryan Mansbarger, Eastbrook Murphy McEwen, Clarksville Cory McKinney, South Bend Washington Donyell Meredith, Lawrence Central Benito Munoz, Harrison (West Lafayette) Zach Munson, Guerin Catholic Bryant Nalley, Pike Central Israel Nash, Monroe Central Wes Obermeier, Gibson Southern William O’Connor, Greenfield-Central Jalen Oliver, Hagerstown Bennie Patterson, Tri-County Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial Austin Peterson, Chesterton Chandler Pitts, Maconaquah Micah Poole, Indianapolis Attucks Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln Jeff Reynolds, Greenwood Michael Roberson, Central Christian Carson Roeske, Hebron Glen Rouch, Boonville Weston Sage, Elkhart Christian Kellen Schreiber, Roncalli Langston Stalling, Bowman Academy Christian Stewart, Clarksville Isaiah Stockman, Bedford North Lawrence Eli Streeval, Morristown Brayton Strohmeyer, Mooresville Collin Stroup, Clinton Prairie Jonah Switzer, Lafayette Central Catholic Miles Tracy, Cardinal Ritter Jamil Turner-Hall, Indianapolis Howe Trey Waddups, Pioneer Kenny Washington, Beech Grove Hunter Weedin, Salem Christian Wells, Muncie Central River West, Whitko Noah Williams, Christian Academy of Indiana Niah Williamson, New Castle Colin York, Greencastle ^ ^ ^

2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Supreme 15 Cameron Alford, Brownsburg Cobie Barnes, Floyd Central David Bell, Warren Central Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North Luke Bumbalough, New Castle Armaan Franklin, Cathedral Trey Galloway, Culver Military Academy Mason Gillis, New Castle Alex Hemenway, Castle Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove Dawand Jones, Ben Davis Anthony Leal, Bloomington South John Michael Mulloy, Carmel Brandon Newman, Valparaiso Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville Large School All-State Ali Ali, East Noble Noah Applegate, Penn Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence Ethan Brittain-Watts, Culver Military Academy Deontae Craig, Culver Military Academy David Ejah, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Jared Hankins, Lawrence North Connor Jones, Danville Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville Jakobie Robinson, Warren Central Tayson Parker, Northwestern Kolten Sanford, Evanville North Sam Skaggs, Logansport Andrew Welage, Greensburg Craig Young Jr., Fort Wayne Wayne Small School All-State Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic Paxon Bartley, Wood Memorial Braeden Beard, Tell City Manuel Brown, Indianapolis Scecina Frankie Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Rylan Detling, Frankton Carson Dolezal, Tipton Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Elijah Hales, Westview Dallas Holmes, Southwood Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic Kayden Key, Frankton Tyler Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover) Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve Luke Richardson, Lapel Honorable Mention

Nathan Aerts, Valparaiso Simon Banks, Brebeuf Jesuit Murray Becher, Heritage Hills Harold Bennett, Indianapolis Attucks Jesse Bingham, Warren Central Michael Boshears, Brownstown Central Gavin Bollman, Greencastle Brett Bosley, Paoli Luke Brown, Blackford Josh Bryan, Delta Drew Buhr, Austin Colin Burton, Washington Township Logan Carter, Evansville Mater Dei Nathan Childress, Zionsville Luke Collinsworth, East Central Drew Comer, Greensburg Trenton Daughtry, Wabash Davion Davis, Calumet Dre Davis, Lawrence Central Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century Sam DeVault, Evansville Memorial Zach Dove, Princeton Jon Eineman, Mooresville Jared Englert, Jasper Trevor Eppert, North Vermillion Aaron Etherington, Hamilton Southeastern Rowan Farrell, McCutcheon Trey Gallope, Elkhart Memorial Will Geiger, Norwell Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine Gabe Gladish, Barr-Reeve Kaden Gongwer, NorthWood Nolan Groninger, Warsaw Zane Gross, Silver Creek Xavier Haendiges, Salem Payton Hall, Benton Central Gavin Hess, Beech Grove Jordan Higgins, River Forest Curt Hopf, Forest Park Julien Hunter, New Albany Capone Johnson, Eastbrook Jalen Johnson, Indianapolis Manual Hayden Jones, East Noble Noah Jordan, Indianapolis Metropolitan Gabe Klinker, West Lafayette Calvin Larkin, Winamac Tim Lawson, Griffith Ty Lawson, Paoli Logan Laster, Morristown Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central Drew Lutz, Penn Zac Mago, John Glenn Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern Maurion Martin, Portage Daniel McKeeman, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Sincere McMahon, Tindley Colson Montgomery, Southridge Jevon Morris, Munster Max Newman, Monrovia Landon Newnum, Rockville Lane Meyer, Greensburg Brennan Neal, Whiteland Andrew Owens, Carmel Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central Avery Paddock, Alexandria Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights Will Penny, Logansport Spencer Piercefield, Center Grove Allen Plunkett, South Putnam Spencer Reist, Brebeuf Jesuit Cory Richards, Franklin Josiah Ricketts, North Posey Bryant Robinson, Goshen Kyle Ross, Andrean Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills Brandon Scott, Hammond Noll Amari Sherrod, Bowman Academy Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills Noah Smith, Hamilton Southeastern Hayden Smithey, Fort Wayne Dwenger Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter Reid Staggs, Martinsville Trevor Taylor, Edgewood Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central Stephan Wilkerson, Princeton Jalen Windham, Ben Davis Charlie Yoder, Westview