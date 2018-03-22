IBCA All-State team announced

        Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2017-18, it was announced Thursday (March 22).
        For the fourth year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
        The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
        In addition, 87 more seniors and 87 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
        Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are: Damezi Anderson of South Bend Riley, Johnny Bernard of Merrillville, Gavin Bizeau of Plainfield, Derrick Briscoe of Indianapolis Attucks, Alec Burton of Danville, Jarron Coleman of Cathedral, Chance Coyle of Bloomington South, Kevin Easley of Lawrence North, Aaron Henry of Ben Davis, Eric Hunter of Tindley, Mekhi Lairy of Evansville Bosse, Robert Phinisee of McCutcheon, Craig Porter of Terre Haute South, and Sean East and Romeo Langford of New Albany.
        Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are: Cameron Alford of Brownsburg, Cobie Barnes of Floyd Central, David Bell of Warren Central, Keion Brooks Jr. of Fort Wayne North, Armaan Franklin of Cathedral, Trey Galloway of Culver Military Academy, Alex Hemenway of Castle, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Dawand Jones of Ben Davis, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, John Michael Mulloy of Carmel, Brandon Newman of Valparaiso, Isaiah Thompson of Zionsville, and Luke Bumbalough and Mason Gillis of New Castle.
        The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
        Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.
        The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.
        The complete 2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below. The 2018 IBCA/Subway All-State teams for girls basketball were announced on Feb. 28.
BOYS

2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State
Supreme 15
                Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley
                Johnny Bernard, Merrillville
                Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield
                Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks
                Alec Burton, Danville
                Jarron Coleman, Cathedral
                Chance Coyle, Bloomington South
                Kevin Easley, Lawrence North
                Sean East, New Albany
                Aaron Henry, Ben Davis
                Eric Hunter, Tindley
                Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse
                Romeo Langford, New Albany
                Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon
                Craig Porter, Terre Haute South
 
Large School All-State
                Chaz Birchfield, Hamilton Southeastern
                Asher Blum, Fort Wayne South
                Austin Boucher, Fort Wayne North
                Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley
                Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison
                Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville
                Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central
                Christian Harvey, Richmond
                Arius Jones, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
                Garrett Silcott, Connersville
                Dean Tate, Warren Central
                D’Angelo Ware, Evansville Bosse
                De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South
                Tyler Watson, Tri-West
                Myja White, Brebeuf Jesuit
Small School All-State
                Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill
                Carson Blair, Southwood
                Sam Englert, Forest Park
                DeAndre Gholston, Gary 21st Century
                Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe
                Hayden Langkabel, Morristown
                Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill
                Jalen Moore, Cloverdale
                Jalan Mull, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Spencer Pettit, Covington

                Peyton Trexler, Southwood
                Addison True, Eastern Hancock
                Nick Walker, Henryville
                Landon Weins, Frankton
                Peyton West, Wapahani
 
Honorable Mention
                Cody Albin, Bishop Chatard
                Anthony Anderson, Indianapolis Tech
                Anthony Barnard, Kokomo
                Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
                Brandon Bellamy, Indianapolis Howe
                Brigham Booe, Northview
                Kooper Broeker, Knox
                Terrance Browning-Sloan, Rock Creek Academy
                Sam Buck, Homestead
                Jaylin Chinn, Evansville Bosse
                Justin Clary, North Montgomery
                Bryce Cook, Tri-County
                Riley Cook, Lanesville
                Stephen Cook, Christian Academy of Indiana
                Antwaan Cushingberry, Warren Central
                Jeremy Davison, Leo
                Ty Drake, Sullivan
                Dalton DuBois, Cascade
                Justin DuPree, Centerville
                Onye Ezeakudo, Homestead
                Brandon Fickling, South Knox
                Nathan Fleenor, Evansville Harrison
                Jaylen Flemmons, Columbus North
                James Gardener, New Haven
                Thabit Gault, Mississinewa
                Mitchell Geller, Huntington North
                Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central
                Aaron Hahn, Woodlan
                Ryan Hale, Daleville
                Jay Hammel, South Newton
                Jaylon Holmes, Merrillville
                J.D. Hoover, Blackford
                Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic
                Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Attucks
                Chayton Howard, Edgewood
                David Howard, University
                Mike Jones, Indianapolis Metropolitan
                Marell Jordan, Lafayette Jeff
                Chase Kinsey, Shenandoah
                Tyler Koelling, East Central
                Matt Krause, West Lafayette
                Logan Kruse, DeKalb
                Zach Latham, New Haven
                Donta’ Long, Lake Station Edison
                Caleb Lung, NorthWood
                Daniel Lusk, Forest Park
                Austin Lyons, Lapel
                Ryan Mansbarger, Eastbrook
                Murphy McEwen, Clarksville
                Cory McKinney, South Bend Washington
                Donyell Meredith, Lawrence Central
                Benito Munoz, Harrison (West Lafayette)
                Zach Munson, Guerin Catholic
                Bryant Nalley, Pike Central
                Israel Nash, Monroe Central
                Wes Obermeier, Gibson Southern
                William O’Connor, Greenfield-Central
                Jalen Oliver, Hagerstown
                Bennie Patterson, Tri-County
                Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial
                Austin Peterson, Chesterton
                Chandler Pitts, Maconaquah
                Micah Poole, Indianapolis Attucks
                Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln
                Jeff Reynolds, Greenwood
                Michael Roberson, Central Christian
                Carson Roeske, Hebron
                Glen Rouch, Boonville
                Weston Sage, Elkhart Christian
                Kellen Schreiber, Roncalli
                Langston Stalling, Bowman Academy
                Christian Stewart, Clarksville
                Isaiah Stockman, Bedford North Lawrence
                Eli Streeval, Morristown
                Brayton Strohmeyer, Mooresville
                Collin Stroup, Clinton Prairie
                Jonah Switzer, Lafayette Central Catholic
                Miles Tracy, Cardinal Ritter
                Jamil Turner-Hall, Indianapolis Howe
                Trey Waddups, Pioneer
                Kenny Washington, Beech Grove
                Hunter Weedin, Salem
                Christian Wells, Muncie Central
                River West, Whitko
                Noah Williams, Christian Academy of Indiana
                Niah Williamson, New Castle
                Colin York, Greencastle
 
^ ^ ^
 
2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
                Cameron Alford, Brownsburg
                Cobie Barnes, Floyd Central
                David Bell, Warren Central
                Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North
                Luke Bumbalough, New Castle
                Armaan Franklin, Cathedral
                Trey Galloway, Culver Military Academy

Mason Gillis, New Castle

                Alex Hemenway, Castle
                Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove
                Dawand Jones, Ben Davis
                Anthony Leal, Bloomington South
                John Michael Mulloy, Carmel
                Brandon Newman, Valparaiso
                Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville
 
Large School All-State
                Ali Ali, East Noble
                Noah Applegate, Penn
                Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence
                Ethan Brittain-Watts, Culver Military Academy
                Deontae Craig, Culver Military Academy
                David Ejah, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
                Jared Hankins, Lawrence North
                Connor Jones, Danville
                Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville
                Jakobie Robinson, Warren Central
                Tayson Parker, Northwestern
                Kolten Sanford, Evanville North
                Sam Skaggs, Logansport
                Andrew Welage, Greensburg
                Craig Young Jr., Fort Wayne Wayne
Small School All-State
                Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic
                Paxon Bartley, Wood Memorial
                Braeden Beard, Tell City
                Manuel Brown, Indianapolis Scecina
                Frankie Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
                Rylan Detling, Frankton
                Carson Dolezal, Tipton
                Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
                Elijah Hales, Westview
                Dallas Holmes, Southwood
                Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic
                Kayden Key, Frankton
                Tyler Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover)
                Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve
                Luke Richardson, Lapel
Honorable Mention
                Nathan Aerts, Valparaiso
                Simon Banks, Brebeuf Jesuit
                Murray Becher, Heritage Hills
                Harold Bennett, Indianapolis Attucks
                Jesse Bingham, Warren Central
                Michael Boshears, Brownstown Central
                Gavin Bollman, Greencastle
                Brett Bosley, Paoli
                Luke Brown, Blackford
                Josh Bryan, Delta
                Drew Buhr, Austin
                Colin Burton, Washington Township
                Logan Carter, Evansville Mater Dei
                Nathan Childress, Zionsville
                Luke Collinsworth, East Central
                Drew Comer, Greensburg
                Trenton Daughtry, Wabash
                Davion Davis, Calumet
                Dre Davis, Lawrence Central
                Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century
                Sam DeVault, Evansville Memorial
                Zach Dove, Princeton
                Jon Eineman, Mooresville
                Jared Englert, Jasper
                Trevor Eppert, North Vermillion
                Aaron Etherington, Hamilton Southeastern
                Rowan Farrell, McCutcheon
                Trey Gallope, Elkhart Memorial
                Will Geiger, Norwell
                Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine
                Gabe Gladish, Barr-Reeve
                Kaden Gongwer, NorthWood
                Nolan Groninger, Warsaw
                Zane Gross, Silver Creek
                Xavier Haendiges, Salem
                Payton Hall, Benton Central
                Gavin Hess, Beech Grove
                Jordan Higgins, River Forest
                Curt Hopf, Forest Park
                Julien Hunter, New Albany
                Capone Johnson, Eastbrook
                Jalen Johnson, Indianapolis Manual
                Hayden Jones, East Noble
                Noah Jordan, Indianapolis Metropolitan
                Gabe Klinker, West Lafayette
                Calvin Larkin, Winamac
                Tim Lawson, Griffith
                Ty Lawson, Paoli
                Logan Laster, Morristown
                Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central
                Drew Lutz, Penn
                Zac Mago, John Glenn
                Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern
                Maurion Martin, Portage
                Daniel McKeeman, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
                Sincere McMahon, Tindley
                Colson Montgomery, Southridge
                Jevon Morris, Munster
                Max Newman, Monrovia
                Landon Newnum, Rockville
                Lane Meyer, Greensburg
                Brennan Neal, Whiteland
                Andrew Owens, Carmel
                Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central
                Avery Paddock, Alexandria
                Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights
                Will Penny, Logansport
                Spencer Piercefield, Center Grove
                Allen Plunkett, South Putnam
                Spencer Reist, Brebeuf Jesuit
                Cory Richards, Franklin
                Josiah Ricketts, North Posey
                Bryant Robinson, Goshen
                Kyle Ross, Andrean
                Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills
                Brandon Scott, Hammond Noll
                Amari Sherrod, Bowman Academy
                Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills
                Noah Smith, Hamilton Southeastern
                Hayden Smithey, Fort Wayne Dwenger
                Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter
                Reid Staggs, Martinsville
                Trevor Taylor, Edgewood
                Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central
                Stephan Wilkerson, Princeton
                Jalen Windham, Ben Davis
                Charlie Yoder, Westview

 

