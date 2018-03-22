IBCA All-State team announced

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2017-18, it was announced Thursday (March 22).
For the fourth year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
In addition, 87 more seniors and 87 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are: Damezi Anderson of South Bend Riley, Johnny Bernard of Merrillville, Gavin Bizeau of Plainfield, Derrick Briscoe of Indianapolis Attucks, Alec Burton of Danville, Jarron Coleman of Cathedral, Chance Coyle of Bloomington South, Kevin Easley of Lawrence North, Aaron Henry of Ben Davis, Eric Hunter of Tindley, Mekhi Lairy of Evansville Bosse, Robert Phinisee of McCutcheon, Craig Porter of Terre Haute South, and Sean East and Romeo Langford of New Albany.
Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are: Cameron Alford of Brownsburg, Cobie Barnes of Floyd Central, David Bell of Warren Central, Keion Brooks Jr. of Fort Wayne North, Armaan Franklin of Cathedral, Trey Galloway of Culver Military Academy, Alex Hemenway of Castle, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Dawand Jones of Ben Davis, Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, John Michael Mulloy of Carmel, Brandon Newman of Valparaiso, Isaiah Thompson of Zionsville, and Luke Bumbalough and Mason Gillis of New Castle.
The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.
The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.
The complete 2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below. The 2018 IBCA/Subway All-State teams for girls basketball were announced on Feb. 28.
BOYS
2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley
Johnny Bernard, Merrillville
Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield
Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks
Alec Burton, Danville
Jarron Coleman, Cathedral
Chance Coyle, Bloomington South
Kevin Easley, Lawrence North
Sean East, New Albany
Aaron Henry, Ben Davis
Eric Hunter, Tindley
Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse
Romeo Langford, New Albany
Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon
Craig Porter, Terre Haute South
Large School All-State
Chaz Birchfield, Hamilton Southeastern
Asher Blum, Fort Wayne South
Austin Boucher, Fort Wayne North
Shamar Dillard, South Bend Riley
Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison
Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville
Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central
Christian Harvey, Richmond
Arius Jones, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Garrett Silcott, Connersville
Dean Tate, Warren Central
D’Angelo Ware, Evansville Bosse
De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South
Tyler Watson, Tri-West
Myja White, Brebeuf Jesuit
Small School All-State
Spencer Ballinger, Oak Hill
Carson Blair, Southwood
Sam Englert, Forest Park
DeAndre Gholston, Gary 21st Century
Tony Hopkins, Indianapolis Howe
Hayden Langkabel, Morristown
Caleb Middlesworth, Oak Hill
Jalen Moore, Cloverdale
Jalan Mull, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Spencer Pettit, Covington
Peyton Trexler, Southwood
Addison True, Eastern Hancock
Nick Walker, Henryville
Landon Weins, Frankton
Peyton West, Wapahani
Honorable Mention
Cody Albin, Bishop Chatard
Anthony Anderson, Indianapolis Tech
Anthony Barnard, Kokomo
Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Brandon Bellamy, Indianapolis Howe
Brigham Booe, Northview
Kooper Broeker, Knox
Terrance Browning-Sloan, Rock Creek Academy
Sam Buck, Homestead
Jaylin Chinn, Evansville Bosse
Justin Clary, North Montgomery
Bryce Cook, Tri-County
Riley Cook, Lanesville
Stephen Cook, Christian Academy of Indiana
Antwaan Cushingberry, Warren Central
Jeremy Davison, Leo
Ty Drake, Sullivan
Dalton DuBois, Cascade
Justin DuPree, Centerville
Onye Ezeakudo, Homestead
Brandon Fickling, South Knox
Nathan Fleenor, Evansville Harrison
Jaylen Flemmons, Columbus North
James Gardener, New Haven
Thabit Gault, Mississinewa
Mitchell Geller, Huntington North
Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central
Aaron Hahn, Woodlan
Ryan Hale, Daleville
Jay Hammel, South Newton
Jaylon Holmes, Merrillville
J.D. Hoover, Blackford
Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic
Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Attucks
Chayton Howard, Edgewood
David Howard, University
Mike Jones, Indianapolis Metropolitan
Marell Jordan, Lafayette Jeff
Chase Kinsey, Shenandoah
Tyler Koelling, East Central
Matt Krause, West Lafayette
Logan Kruse, DeKalb
Zach Latham, New Haven
Donta’ Long, Lake Station Edison
Caleb Lung, NorthWood
Daniel Lusk, Forest Park
Austin Lyons, Lapel
Ryan Mansbarger, Eastbrook
Murphy McEwen, Clarksville
Cory McKinney, South Bend Washington
Donyell Meredith, Lawrence Central
Benito Munoz, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Zach Munson, Guerin Catholic
Bryant Nalley, Pike Central
Israel Nash, Monroe Central
Wes Obermeier, Gibson Southern
William O’Connor, Greenfield-Central
Jalen Oliver, Hagerstown
Bennie Patterson, Tri-County
Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial
Austin Peterson, Chesterton
Chandler Pitts, Maconaquah
Micah Poole, Indianapolis Attucks
Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln
Jeff Reynolds, Greenwood
Michael Roberson, Central Christian
Carson Roeske, Hebron
Glen Rouch, Boonville
Weston Sage, Elkhart Christian
Kellen Schreiber, Roncalli
Langston Stalling, Bowman Academy
Christian Stewart, Clarksville
Isaiah Stockman, Bedford North Lawrence
Eli Streeval, Morristown
Brayton Strohmeyer, Mooresville
Collin Stroup, Clinton Prairie
Jonah Switzer, Lafayette Central Catholic
Miles Tracy, Cardinal Ritter
Jamil Turner-Hall, Indianapolis Howe
Trey Waddups, Pioneer
Kenny Washington, Beech Grove
Hunter Weedin, Salem
Christian Wells, Muncie Central
River West, Whitko
Noah Williams, Christian Academy of Indiana
Niah Williamson, New Castle
Colin York, Greencastle
^ ^ ^
2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Cameron Alford, Brownsburg
Cobie Barnes, Floyd Central
David Bell, Warren Central
Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North
Luke Bumbalough, New Castle
Armaan Franklin, Cathedral
Trey Galloway, Culver Military Academy
Mason Gillis, New Castle
Alex Hemenway, Castle
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove
Dawand Jones, Ben Davis
Anthony Leal, Bloomington South
John Michael Mulloy, Carmel
Brandon Newman, Valparaiso
Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville
Large School All-State
Ali Ali, East Noble
Noah Applegate, Penn
Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence
Ethan Brittain-Watts, Culver Military Academy
Deontae Craig, Culver Military Academy
David Ejah, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Jared Hankins, Lawrence North
Connor Jones, Danville
Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville
Jakobie Robinson, Warren Central
Tayson Parker, Northwestern
Kolten Sanford, Evanville North
Sam Skaggs, Logansport
Andrew Welage, Greensburg
Craig Young Jr., Fort Wayne Wayne
Small School All-State
Carson Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic
Paxon Bartley, Wood Memorial
Braeden Beard, Tell City
Manuel Brown, Indianapolis Scecina
Frankie Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Rylan Detling, Frankton
Carson Dolezal, Tipton
Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Elijah Hales, Westview
Dallas Holmes, Southwood
Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic
Kayden Key, Frankton
Tyler Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover)
Keegan O’Neill, Barr-Reeve
Luke Richardson, Lapel
Honorable Mention
Nathan Aerts, Valparaiso
Simon Banks, Brebeuf Jesuit
Murray Becher, Heritage Hills
Harold Bennett, Indianapolis Attucks
Jesse Bingham, Warren Central
Michael Boshears, Brownstown Central
Gavin Bollman, Greencastle
Brett Bosley, Paoli
Luke Brown, Blackford
Josh Bryan, Delta
Drew Buhr, Austin
Colin Burton, Washington Township
Logan Carter, Evansville Mater Dei
Nathan Childress, Zionsville
Luke Collinsworth, East Central
Drew Comer, Greensburg
Trenton Daughtry, Wabash
Davion Davis, Calumet
Dre Davis, Lawrence Central
Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century
Sam DeVault, Evansville Memorial
Zach Dove, Princeton
Jon Eineman, Mooresville
Jared Englert, Jasper
Trevor Eppert, North Vermillion
Aaron Etherington, Hamilton Southeastern
Rowan Farrell, McCutcheon
Trey Gallope, Elkhart Memorial
Will Geiger, Norwell
Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine
Gabe Gladish, Barr-Reeve
Kaden Gongwer, NorthWood
Nolan Groninger, Warsaw
Zane Gross, Silver Creek
Xavier Haendiges, Salem
Payton Hall, Benton Central
Gavin Hess, Beech Grove
Jordan Higgins, River Forest
Curt Hopf, Forest Park
Julien Hunter, New Albany
Capone Johnson, Eastbrook
Jalen Johnson, Indianapolis Manual
Hayden Jones, East Noble
Noah Jordan, Indianapolis Metropolitan
Gabe Klinker, West Lafayette
Calvin Larkin, Winamac
Tim Lawson, Griffith
Ty Lawson, Paoli
Logan Laster, Morristown
Dominic Lucido, Hanover Central
Drew Lutz, Penn
Zac Mago, John Glenn
Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern
Maurion Martin, Portage
Daniel McKeeman, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Sincere McMahon, Tindley
Colson Montgomery, Southridge
Jevon Morris, Munster
Max Newman, Monrovia
Landon Newnum, Rockville
Lane Meyer, Greensburg
Brennan Neal, Whiteland
Andrew Owens, Carmel
Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central
Avery Paddock, Alexandria
Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights
Will Penny, Logansport
Spencer Piercefield, Center Grove
Allen Plunkett, South Putnam
Spencer Reist, Brebeuf Jesuit
Cory Richards, Franklin
Josiah Ricketts, North Posey
Bryant Robinson, Goshen
Kyle Ross, Andrean
Simon Scherry, Heritage Hills
Brandon Scott, Hammond Noll
Amari Sherrod, Bowman Academy
Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills
Noah Smith, Hamilton Southeastern
Hayden Smithey, Fort Wayne Dwenger
Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter
Reid Staggs, Martinsville
Trevor Taylor, Edgewood
Kenny Tracy, Decatur Central
Stephan Wilkerson, Princeton
Jalen Windham, Ben Davis
Charlie Yoder, Westview