Hoosiers take advantage of new CBD oil law

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Thursday was the first full day that cannabis-derived oil, or CBD is officially legal in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Wednesday, and it already has a far-reaching impact across Indiana.

Every day, Rick Montieth, takes a dose of cannabidiol or CBD oil, as he has for about 3 years. For him, it’s preventative.

Montieth, the Owner of Georgetown Market, in Indianapolis said, “It can help with some sleep. I think that’s helped both my wife and myself. I just helps with your immune system and helps with your neurological receptor sites.”

They believe in it so much, he sells it in his store, Georgetown Market.

Montieth explained, “It’s a relief to finally get official approval.”

That’s because there were months of widespread confusion over the legality of cannabis-derived oil. Indiana’s Attorney General said it was illegal except to treat certain epileptic conditions.

Some police and other law-enforcement authorities initiated a crackdown on CBD sales.

The new law allows for CBD with .3% or less T-H-C…that’s the stuff that gets you high.

“I’m assuming the ATC or the excise police will abide by the new law and that won’t be an issue as far as being able to sell it on a retail basis,” Montieth explained.

Wednesday, Governor Holcom championed the legislation. Holcomb told us, “The bill that the legislature passed is exactly the bill that I asked for at the very onset. I wanted to make sure we knew the levels. I wanted to make sure we have labeling and the folks that needed this have access to it, and they do.”

Back at home, Montieth and his wife hopes the new law opens doors and people’s minds about CBD oil.

“I recommenced people give it a shot. Start at a very low dose,” Montieth explained.

About the new law, Lindsay Delvin Hyer, Communications Director for Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission said Thursday,”There is a clear sell-off date, June 30, 2018, for retailers to sell a product that is not necessarily in compliance with the labeling requirements set out in the Senate Enrolled Act 52, which is now law.”

She added, “Therefore, the Indiana State Excise Police will be returning the products that were taken last summer to respective retailers. Excise will be doing this in a timely manner to ensure retailers have ample time before labelling requirements go into effect.”

To read the legislation for yourself, click here.