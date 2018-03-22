East Allen County communities to bid for state economic development program

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Communities in eastern Allen County are getting ready to bid for a statewide designed to recognize small communities and foster economic development.

NewAllen Alliance, which represents Harlan, Hoagland, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville, New Haven and Woodburn, announced it will apply to be part of the Indiana Regional Stellar Communities. The program is a collaborative effort with various state agencies.

The Alliance plans to outline multiple projects in each community including downtown revitalization, new sidewalks, trail connectivity, park improvements and senior housing. It estimates about $25 million to $30 million will be needed for those developments.

To complete the application, community resources, county-wide funding partners and private donations and investments are needed to provide matching.

Stellar Communities offers $4.5 million in Community Development Block Grants, $2 million in rural transportation funds and $800,000 in housing tax credits.

Finalists for the program will be announced April 19. If East Allen County is selected, the region would have four years to complete projects.

Wabash was selected as the winner in 2014.