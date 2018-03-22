Driver hits tree, given Narcan following police chase

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A chase involving Indiana State Police that began Thursday morning in Noble County ended in DeKalb County when the car being pursued slammed into a tree.

The chase began just after 9:30 a.m. when a trooper clocked a Dodge Charger going south on State Road 3 near Lisbon Road at more than 90 mph according to an Indiana State Police news release.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and began his pursuit at which time the Charger accelerated to speeds well in excess of 100 mph.

The Charger was able to avoid stop sticks that were deployed at State Road 3 and County Road 62, just north of State Road 205.

The trooper was briefly delayed as he had to slow down to safely navigate the intersection at State Roads 3 and 205.

By time he got to County Road 66 in DeKalb County at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Charger had left the southwest corner of the intersection and struck a tree head on.

The driver, Bryson Greer, 20, of Ashley was administered Narcan before being airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

His passenger, Ronald Schaal, 29, of Garrett was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital via ambulance where he was treated and released.

Assisting at the scene were the DeKalb County Sheriff Department, Avilla Police Department, and the LaOtto Fire Department.