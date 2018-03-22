Discussion continues over future of south side building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Discussion about the future of a building located at the corner of East Rudisill Boulevard and South Calhoun Street on the city’s south side continued Thursday night at the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

The board voted on an area of green space that will go in on the west side of the property. It was decided that instead of five feet of green space, they would put in ten feet. The green space would separate the building from nearby residential homes. It would provide protection from light and noise.

The developer, HRE Development, has owned the building for a year and a half.

HRE Development President Mark Minnick said they’ve had a hard time finding a tenant for the building.

“It’s a tough building,” said Minnick. “A lot tougher than we thought when we acquired it.”

He says the building was in dire shape. In an interview with NewsChannel 15 he said two boilers have broken, the building is condemned, there is no duct work and issues with the electric.

Minnick said they plan to rehab the existing Subway by adding bathrooms and possibly put in a Hardee’s restaurant.

But residents in the area are more concerned about preserving the integrity and historical nature of the building. Many don’t want to see the building torn down.

“These are some beautiful buildings that we need to be caring about,” said Chip Davis who lives in the area. “If we as a city are going to say that we’re caring about the south side and caring about our community, then we also need to care about the architecture that’s there and not let the giants of fast food win that over.”

He wants to see local businesses take the building over.

“I would love it if young business owners were to get into those places. If I were going to be opening a business, that’s where I would want it to be,” said Davis.