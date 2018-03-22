Developers show interest in North River property, process moves forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City leaders are considering what the future of the North River property could look like after four groups expressed interest in developing the land.

The four companies that submitted the required paperwork before the deadline include Biggs Group, Continental Property Group, Great Lakes Capital and IU Health.

Continental Property Group recently announced plans to develop a mixed-used complex along the riverfront.

Biggs Group is a development partner involved in the Electric Works project at the old General Electric campus.

Great Lakes Capital ventured into Fort Wayne with the Skyline Tower project.

Indiana University Health has plans to move into Fort Wayne with several facilities in the works.

City of Fort Wayne spokesman John Perlich said the city will review the qualifications and decide which developer they want to see proposals from, of the four. That will likely take around five months, he added.

Perlich said it’s possible a development team and project could be in place by the end of the year. Construction is expected to begin by late 2019.

Meanwhile, the city will conduct sewer work at the site this year, and the city’s Public Works division will also work to salvage bricks at the site to use for future brick street restoration projects. Perlich said there might be some additional environmental testing or confirmation of previous data that was collected there from an earlier time, as well.