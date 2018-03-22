Crews battle fire at Osage Street business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters battled smoke and flames at a business on Osage Street late Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called to Crosby Excavating, 1030 Osage Street, at 11:25 p.m. The first arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from an industrial building.

The property was home to Irmscher before it closed in 2014.

Firefighters used a saw to cut away a garage door to get inside. Smoke billowed from the roof’s eaves and peak.

Firefighters still working to gain entry into the building. Lots of smoke. pic.twitter.com/ZHAJa2vzL8 — Rod Hissong (@RodHissong) March 22, 2018

Crews eventually poured water from the outside of the sheet metal building due to concerns the roof might collapse. Two ladder trucks were used to cut holes in the metal roof and spray water on flames. It just under 90 minutes for firefighters to get everything under control.

Fire appeared to be contained to one side of the large building. One half of the building had dump trucks parked in several bays.

Fire officials said the half of the building that was on fire was filled with different construction vehicles and construction equipment.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how the fire started.