Business owners and consumers take advantage of legal CBD oil

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Time will tell if the confusion is over. Governor Eric Holcomb just signed a bill that once again legalizes the sale of CBD oil. Now stores are stocking up and ready to sell.

Thursday in Kendallville a hemp-base products store had its grand opening, coincidentally the day after Governor Holcomb signed the CBD law.

“We have literally sold out of pretty much everything,” Pure Dream Co-Owner Tina Aumsbaugh said..

When the doors opened at Pure Dream at 9 a.m. people started coming in. Some were looking to buy, others had questions.

“Mainly they’ve done research, or someone’s told them, or they’ve seen somewhere that CBDs can help, or their doctor my have mentioned it. But they didn’t know where or how to get it, or what to look for.” Aumsbaugh said.

Governor Holcomb released a statement after signing the bill. In part it said, “I’m grateful for the General Assembly’s hard work to bring me a bill to address the needs expressed by our citizens.”

A year ago CBD oil became legal for patients with epilepsy to use, but the legality of purchasing it remained in question. Then, in November, Attorney General Curtis Hill said in his legal opinion it was illegal.

“Wait a minute,” Sherrie Francey said. “I don’t understand this. I’m still ordering [CBD oil], but they’re saying it’s illegal.”

Sherrie Francey started using CBD oil a year ago among all the confusion. She said it’s helped with migraine and fibromyalgia pain. It’s also helped her anxiety from her heart medicine.

She’s glad it will be more readily available for Hoosiers.

“I think people will find they don’t need to take all the medications they’re taking,” Francey said.

The law mandates special packaging for CBD products in the state, and the products can’t have more than 0.3 percent of THC.

“It’s good they can come in locally, and get something we know is pure, we know is legal,” Pure Dream Co-Owner Stevie Christian said.

Attorney General Curtis Hill is not commenting on this recent law. However, his office said his stance that CBD oil is illegal in Indiana still stands. In an op-ed last year, Hill explained his legal opinion is just that, an opinion, and him saying CBD oil is illegal does not change any laws in place.