2 dead after semi lands on vehicle in Steuben Co.; Toll Road closed

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash along the Indiana Toll Road near the Indiana-Ohio state line has killed two people.

Police and medics were called at approximately 10:19 a.m. to the 155 milemarker of the toll road on a report of a crash. Crews arrived to find a semi on fire, atop a vehicle.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that the semi was westbound on the toll road and somehow ended up in the eastbound lanes. In the process, dispatchers said the semi landed on an eastbound passenger vehicle.

The semi then caught fire, dispatchers said.

Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, dispatchers said. The semi driver was not hurt.

Indiana State Police have identified the semi-driver as Dawn Liggett, 52, of Mt. Pleasant, MI.

The Indiana Toll Road’s eastbound lanes will be closed for some time. One westbound lane was closed.