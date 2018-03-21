Wintry weather makes for icy commute for many

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Motorists on the first full day of spring were greeted to slick roads in some areas of northeast Indiana.

Multiple crashes were reported as a result of snow that fell on roadways mainly to the south of Fort Wayne.

On Airport Expressway in Fort Wayne west of Branstrator Road, two vehicles were involved in a crash after one of them crossed over into oncoming traffic.

Three people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The weather conditions also forced delays and closures at some schools in the area.