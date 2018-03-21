Terry Bradshaw to speak at Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw will speak at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana’s annual Gourmet Dinner this May.

The 45th annual dinner will be held Tuesday, May 8 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne. The event is an annual fundraiser that benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters’ programs and efforts of creating one-to-one mentoring matches for the youth in our community.

More than 800 community leaders and donors are expected to attend the charity dinner. Tickets start at $300.

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s. The affable Louisiana native currently co-hosts an NFL pre-game show for Fox.