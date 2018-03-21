Shipshewana vendors coming to Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The popular vendors of Shipshewana will hit the road this weekend for the annual Shipshewana On The Road.

The gift, food and craft show will feature hundreds of booths filled with a variety of products, all under the roof of Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is a richly satisfying social ritual geared around family and friends” said Julie Lepper, president of JDL Corporation, which puts on the event.

Among the items available at Shipshewana On The Road are: unique gifts, jewelry, crafts, home décor, pine furniture, specialty foods (cookies, unique dips, soups, chocolates, spices, summer sausage, jerky, etc.), fashion accessories (hats, scarves, designer handbags, luggage, etc.), fashion, pet supplies, personal use (name brand perfumes, eye-nail-or-hair care, cell phone accessories), household use (cookware, cleaning supplies, etc.), books, home party items, children items (doll, toys, etc.), artwork and much, much more.

“There is something for everyone on your shopping list,” said Lepper.

Adult admission for Shipshewana On The Road is $4 and children 12 and under are free.